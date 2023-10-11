Brooks was ejected from Tuesday's preseason game against the Pacers.
Brooks was ejected after just five minutes because he took a cheap shot on Daniel Theis's midsection. Brooks' ejection will allow Amen Thompson and Tari Eason to get a bit more run.
More News
-
Rockets' Dillon Brooks: Joins Houston on four-year deal•
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Won't be re-signed by Memphis•
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Comes up short again in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Ejected in Game 3•
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Scores 15 points in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks: Available for Game 1•