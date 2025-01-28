Brooks contributed 36 points (13-23 FG, 10-15 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds and one steal over 40 minutes during Monday's 114-112 victory over Boston.
Brooks and Amen Thompson were everywhere in this win for Boston, combining for 69 points. Brooks' 36 points set a new season-high mark, and he's now scored 25 or more points in four games this campaign. This performance was an outlier in what's been a pretty quiet month, however. In 13 January appearances, Brooks was held to single-digit points in six of those games.
More News
-
Rockets' Dillon Brooks: Posts 22 points in lopsided win•
-
Rockets' Dillon Brooks: Records season-high four steals•
-
Rockets' Dillon Brooks: Notches 11 points•
-
Rockets' Dillon Brooks: Should play after missing practice•
-
Rockets' Dillon Brooks: Team-high 22 points in return•
-
Rockets' Dillon Brooks: Starting Sunday•