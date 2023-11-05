Brooks finished Saturday's 107-89 victory over Sacramento with 26 points (9-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and one steal across 38 minutes.

Brooks notched his best performance of the season and was dominant in the second half, particularly in the fourth quarter, where he scored 11 of his 16 points. Brooks is known for his defensive tenacity, but he's been a lethal shooter for the Rockets in the early stages of the campaign, draining multiple threes in all but one of his outings and hitting 12 of his 20 attempts from beyond the arc. That pace is unsustainable, but if he can hover around the 18-point range, he'd be a strong fantasy asset in most formats due to his contributions in other categories.