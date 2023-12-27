Brooks won't return to Tuesday's game against Indiana due to a right abdominal oblique strain, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports. He finished with nine points (4-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal in 22 minutes.

The Rockets haven't provided word on the severity of Brooks' injury, but oblique strains often necessitate a week or longer of recovery time. With that in mind, Brooks can be viewed as doubtful for the second leg of the Rockets' back-to-back set Wednesday versus the Suns. If Brooks is sidelined Wednesday and potentially beyond, Tari Eason ,Amen Thompson and Jae'Sean Tate would be the main candidates to absorb Brooks' vacated minutes.