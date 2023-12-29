Coach Ime Udoka said Brooks (oblique) will miss about a week but didn't offer a definitive return timetable, Adam Wexler of Sportstalk 790 Houston reports.

Udoka said he doesn't think Brooks' injury will be a long-term issue, but the shooting guard is expected to miss multiple games. Jabari Smith (ankle) is also without a return timetable, so Tari Eason, Amen Thompson, Jae'Sean Tate and Jeff Green are all candidates for extended minutes over the next couple of games.