Coach Ime Udoka said Brooks (oblique) will miss about a week but didn't offer a definitive return timetable, Adam Wexler of Sportstalk 790 Houston reports.
Udoka said he doesn't think Brooks' injury will be a long-term issue, but the shooting guard is expected to miss multiple games. Jabari Smith (ankle) is also without a return timetable, so Tari Eason, Amen Thompson, Jae'Sean Tate and Jeff Green are all candidates for extended minutes over the next couple of games.
