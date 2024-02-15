Brooks posted 19 points (5-17 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 121-113 loss to Memphis.

It was the 28-year-old forward's first ever double-double in the NBA. Brooks is finding his rhythm with Houston -- he's drained a three-pointer in 16 straight games and multiple threes in five straight, averaging 19.8 points, 4.2 boards, 3.4 treys, 2.2 assists and 0.8 steals over the latter stretch while shooting 44.7 percent (17-for-38) from beyond the arc.