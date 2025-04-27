Brooks notched 13 points (4-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 28 minutes before fouling out of Saturday's 104-93 loss to the Warriors in Game 3 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Brooks was limited to just 28 minutes in Game 3 after picking up four fouls in the first half. He was effective while on the floor and was the only Rockets starter not to finish with a negative point-differential before fouling out at the 3:47 mark in the fourth quarter. Brooks has failed to play more than 30 minutes in each of his last two games, and the Rockets will need the veteran forward to stay out of foul trouble in Game 4 on Monday to help tie the series at two games apiece.