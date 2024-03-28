Brooks posted 20 points (8-18 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal over 43 minutes during Wednesday's 132-126 overtime win over the Thunder.

Brooks wasn't really efficient from three-point range, but he sill found a way to reach the 20-point mark while leaving his mark in other areas of the game as well. The rise of Jalen Green has taken some of Brooks' offensive touches away, but the veteran forward has still scored in double digits in all but one of his last nine appearances, averaging 13.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game in that span.