Brooks produced 26 points (10-20 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal across 40 minutes during Friday's 103-96 win over the Grizzlies.

The Rockets came from behind and overcame a slow start to get past the Grizzlies, and Brooks iced the game with a three-pointer late in the fourth quarter when Memphis was attempting a comeback. Brooks has enjoyed a solid start to life in Houston, and while his scoring figures are a bit down compared to the previous season, he's showing a clear improvement in the efficiency department. He's shooting 46.6 percent from the field and 38.8 percent from deep, and both are career-best figures for him.