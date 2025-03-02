Brooks is questionable for Monday's game against the Thunder due to a right knee contusion.
Brooks is one of five Rockets listed as questionable for Monday's game, which is the first half of a back-to-back set, so it's difficult to project what Houston's rotation may look like. Brooks hasn't missed a game since Dec. 27.
