The Rockets have signed Brooks to a four-year, $80 million deal Saturday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Brooks is the latest domino of what has been a successful offseason for the Rockets, as they also landed Fred VanVleet on Friday. Brooks is heralded as one of the best perimeter defenders in the game, and his tenacity would be welcomed in a young Rockets roster. Brooks spent the first six years of his career with the Grizzlies and averaged 14.3 points per game during the regular season. However, that number regressed to a meager 10.5 points per contest in the playoffs.