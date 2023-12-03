Brooks produced 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist across 33 minutes during Saturday's 107-97 loss to the Lakers.

Brooks' beef with LeBron James is well-documented, but a brutal stare-down from James after a made bucket was the only evidence of the conflict during Saturday's game. Brooks continues to deal with nagging injuries, and although he's put up a few good totals, he's far from consistent. His 13.2 points per game is on pace to be his second-worst career point total despite converting a career-best 47.9 percent of his shots.