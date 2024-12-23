Brooks chipped in a team-high 27 points (6-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 13-14 FT), six rebounds, two assists and three steals across 37 minutes during Sunday's 114-110 victory over Toronto.

While he's best known for his defense, Brooks has been making an impact on offense as well of late. He's scored more than 25 points in back-to-back contests, the first time he's accomplished that since joining the Rockets for the 2023-24 season, and he's produced at least 14 points in six of eight games to begin December, averaging 16.8 points, 5.3 boards, 2.8 threes, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals on the month while shooting 40.0 percent (22-for-55) from beyond the arc.