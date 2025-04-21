Brooks posted 11 points (3-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 34 minutes during Sunday's 95-85 loss to the Warriors in Game 1 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Brooks was one of four Houston players to reach double figures, while Jalen Green and Amen Thompson combined for 15 points. Brooks made 76 appearances during the regular season, posting averages of 14.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 2.5 three-pointers on 42.8 percent shooting.