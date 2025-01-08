Brooks finished with 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt), one rebound and two assists in 18 minutes during Tuesday's 135-112 victory over Washington.

Brooks picked up four fouls in 18 minutes which limited his output on the stat sheet. For the season, he ranks just outside the top-150 in nine-category formats due to a mediocre field-goal percentage (42.1 percent) and a lack of defensive stats with 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.