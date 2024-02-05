Brooks ended with seven points (2-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, three assists and two steals in 28 minutes during Sunday's 111-90 loss to the Timberwolves.
There weren't many positives in this game for Houston, and Brooks certainly wasn't one of them. He's been slumping in three straight appearances, hitting 33.0 percent of his shots to go with 8.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.7 three-pointers.
