Brooks notched 16 points (6-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt), eight rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 34 minutes during Tuesday's 100-97 win over the Bucks.
Brooks snapped a streak of three straight games in which he was held to single-digit points. He's been well outside the top-150 in nine-category formats through 11 February outings, averaging 13.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 2.4 three-pointers on 39.8 percent shooting from the field.
