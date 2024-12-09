Brooks supplied 19 points (7-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal in 38 minutes during Sunday's 117-106 win over the Clippers.

The veteran wing delivered one of his best all-around performances of the season, recording at least five boards and five assists in the same game for the first time in 2024-25 while producing at least one steal and one block for the first time since Oct. 26. Brooks also drained multiple threes for the fourth straight game and the sixth time in the last eight contests, and over the latter stretch, he's averaging 15.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.6 threes and 2.1 assists while shooting 42.9 percent (21-for-49) from long distance.