Brooks ended Tuesday's 117-111 overtime win over the Timberwolves with 22 points (8-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 41 minutes.

Brooks dropped at least 20 points for just the second time this season, helping the Rockets to an impressive road victory. Despite starting every game for the Rockets so far, Brooks has managed modest averages of just 13.1 points and 2.2 three-pointers per game. Known as a defensive stopper, Brooks' abilities have not translated to production, as he is currently delivering just 0.6 steals per game.