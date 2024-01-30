Brooks amassed 17 points (7-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 28 minutes during Monday's 135-119 victory over the Lakers.

Brooks had connected on just two of 10 three-point attempts over the previous two games, but he was more efficient from downtown Monday and ended up hitting at least half of his field-goal attempts in a game for the first time since Jan. 15. The veteran wing also served as an agitator early on in the game, as he was involved with a heated exchange with the Lakers' Jarred Vanderbilt that resulted in the latter player's ejection. Another prime matchup awaits Brooks on Wednesday, when the Rockets face the Pelicans.