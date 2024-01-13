Brooks (oblique) is listed as probable to face the Celtics on Saturday.

The probable tag is encouraging, and it sounds as if Brooks could be available for this matchup against one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference. Brooks has been a full participant in practices and also said he expected to return to action during the current road trip, so things are going in the right direction for him. Brooks has missed Houston's last nine games but was averaging 13.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game before suffering the oblique problem in late December.