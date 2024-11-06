Brooks is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Spurs due to an illness.
Brooks has been a regular for the Rockets this season, starting in each of his seven appearances and logging a solid 33.4 minutes per contest. If Brooks ends up being ruled out, then Amen Thompson, Cam Whitmore, Tari Eason or even Reed Sheppard are all conditions to log some of his minutes.
