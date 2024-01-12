Brooks (oblique) said Friday that he expects to return to action on the Rockets' current road trip and is a full participant in practices, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Brooks has already been ruled out for Friday's contest against Detroit, which will mark his ninth straight absence due to a right oblique strain. However, it appears the 27-year-old forward is nearing a return, and Saturday's matchup in Boston is his next opportunity to suit up, while the Rockets' road trip ends Wednesday in New York.