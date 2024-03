Brooks recorded two points (1-7 FG, 0-5 3Pt) and one rebound across 23 minutes during Tuesday's 137-114 win over Washington.

Brooks was a disaster in the victory, managing just two points in 23 minutes. Despite playing a consistent role as a member of the starting unit, Brooks has been unable to turn opportunity into production. He has been well outside the top 200 over the past month, struggling to hold value, even in deeper formats.