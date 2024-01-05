Brooks (oblique) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Minnesota.
Brooks will be unavailable for a fifth consecutive game due to an oblique strain, which should lead to increased run for Jae'Sean Tate and Cam Whitmore once again. Brooks' next chance to return will be Saturday against Milwaukee.
