Brooks is out for Monday's game against the Thunder due to right knee contusion.
The veteran swingman's absence will open up a spot in Houston's starting lineup Monday, with his next chance to suit up coming Tuesday against Indiana. Aaron Holiday and Cam Whitmore are options for expanded roles against Oklahoma City.
