Brooks (oblique) tallied 12 points (3-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-6 FT), one rebound and one steal across 25 minutes in Saturday's 145-113 loss to the Celtics.

In his return from a nine-game absence due to a right oblique strain, Brooks took back his spot in the starting five from Jae'Sean Tate, who was moved to the bench. Due to the blowout nature of the contest, none of the Houston starters topped 28 minutes, so Brooks didn't appear to be on a strict playing-time restriction despite falling below his season average of 30.7 minutes per game. The veteran wing looks as though he'll remain locked into a key role for Houston moving forward, but he should be viewed mostly as a streaming option for three-pointers and steals rather than a must-roster player in 12-team leagues or shallower.