Brooks contributed 18 points (7-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and two steals over 35 minutes before getting ejected from Sunday's 128-119 loss to the Bucks.

Brooks was having a strong performance before getting ejected in the fourth quarter, and if the Rockets wanted to have any shot at pulling out a comeback win, the loss of Brooks was the nail in the coffin due to his defensive ability. Brooks is having a strong year for fantasy purposes, however, and he is making things happen on both ends of the courts while posting career-best numbers in the efficiency department.