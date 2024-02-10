Brooks provided 20 points (6-13 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 30 minutes during Friday's 107-104 loss to Toronto.

Brooks is known for his defensive ability, but he can deliver strong offensive contributions when given enough touches as well. This was his second straight game with 20 points, a feat he has achieved eight times throughout the campaign, and while he's not expected to carry Houston offensively on a game-to-game basis, he delivers enough numbers on offense to remain valuable in fantasy. He's averaging 15.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals per game across his last 10 games.