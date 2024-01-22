Brooks supplied 25 points (8-23 FG, 5-15 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, one assist and four steals over 40 minutes during Sunday's 116-107 loss to Boston.

Even though Brooks needed 23 shots to score 25 points, the veteran wing posted a solid fantasy stat line in a game where he also had to deal with guarding one of the best offenses in the NBA. Brooks has scored in double digits in four of his last five appearances since returning from an oblique injury earlier this month, but at the same time, this was just his fifth game with 20 or more points in 2023-24.