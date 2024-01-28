Brooks chipped in 19 points (7-17 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal in 39 minutes before fouling out of Saturday's 106-104 loss to the Nets.

Brooks is averaging 17.5 points on 14.3 shots per game over his last four contests. Prior to heralding himself and making a case as one of the best wing defenders in the league, Brooks was an inefficient, volume-based scorer for Memphis alongside some defensive chops. He'll likely return to role-player usage in coming weeks, but Saturday's production is realistic on nights when Houston's frontcourt is shorthanded. Jabari Smith (ankle) didn't play Saturday.