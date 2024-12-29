Brooks is in the Rockets' starting lineup against the Heat on Sunday, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Brooks will return to the starting lineup Sunday following a three-game absence due to right ankle soreness. He averaged 15.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists over 34.5 minutes in the 10 games prior to his injury.
