Brooks contributed 13 points (4-14 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 111-91 win over the Grizzlies.

Brooks struggled from the field, especially from deep, but scored in double figures for the fifth time over his past six games. During that stretch, he's averaged 12.8 points on 40.3 percent shooting from the field. On the season, Brooks is still shooting 48.5 percent from the field and 45.3 percent from deep, which would both be career-high marks, but his shooting splits have started to regress back to the mean in recent games.