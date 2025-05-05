Brooks notched eight points (3-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 36 minutes during Sunday's 103-89 loss to the Warriors in Game 7 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

After a strong 24-point performance in Game 5, Brooks couldn't figure out how to get back on track offensively in the final two games of the series, failing to crack double-digits. The Oregon product ended his season, averaging 12.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game in the first round, shooting 44.4 percent from the field and 34.5 percent from deep.