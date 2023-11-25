Brooks chipped in eight points (2-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and two assists over 30 minutes during Friday's 105-86 win over the Nuggets.

Brooks shot under 30 percent from the floor for the second straight game, continuing his recent offensive struggles. Outside of two games during which he scored a total of 40 points, he has not been able to get anything going in the scoring column. He is barely inside the top 150 this season and at this point, can probably be dropped to open up a streaming spot.