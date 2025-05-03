Brooks accumulated three points (1-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound, two assists and one steal over 19 minutes during Friday's 115-107 win over the Warriors in Game 6 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Brooks couldn't get it going offensively in Game 6, as the veteran forward was a non-factor in a must-win game on the road. He finished with the lowest point total (3) of any player on the Rockets besides Aaron Holiday, who had the same point production in six minutes off the bench. However, Fred VanVleet and Alperen Sengun helped pick up the slack in the scoring department, combining for 50 points.