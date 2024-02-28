Brooks had seven points (3-9 FG, 1-6 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist over 32 minutes during Tuesday's 112-95 loss to the Thunder.

Brooks couldn't get much going offensively, but that will rarely affect his aggressiveness. He's had a tough month, posting averages of 12.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 2.4 three-pointers in February while shooting 37.4 percent from the field.