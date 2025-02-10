Brooks supplied 19 points (5-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 7-9 FT), seven rebounds and two assists across 37 minutes during Sunday's 94-87 win over the Raptors.

Brooks led the Rockets with 19 points during this low-scoring affair. The veteran swingman has streaky tendencies, as evidenced by Sunday's inefficient shooting display, but he's notched double-digit points in nine of his last 10 games. During this span, Brooks has averaged 16.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 3.0 threes in 34.6 minutes while shooting 44.8 percent from beyond the arc.