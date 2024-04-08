Brooks closed Sunday's 147-136 overtime loss to Dallas with 29 points (9-14 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 6-7 FT), two rebounds, two assists and three steals in 42 minutes.

Sunday's game was the fourth time this season Brooks has registered three-plus steals, and the fifth time he's hit five or more three-point shots. Brooks' numbers are down from last season, but his 36.2 percent shooting from beyond the arc is his best since the 2018-19 season with the Grizzlies. Since the All-Star break, he is averaging 10.1 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists over 30.0 minutes per game.