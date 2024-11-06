Brooks (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against the Spurs, head coach Ime Udoka told Kelly Iko of The Athletic.
Brooks was initially listed questionable due to an illness, but the veteran forward will be ready to go Wednesday in this rivalry matchup against the Spurs. Brooks is averaging 11.4 points and 4.0 rebounds per game this season.
More News
-
Rockets' Dillon Brooks: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Rockets' Dillon Brooks: Efficient from outside in win•
-
Rockets' Dillon Brooks: Scores 18 points vs. Memphis•
-
Rockets' Dillon Brooks: Gets green light vs. Memphis•
-
Rockets' Dillon Brooks: Listed as probable for Friday•
-
Rockets' Dillon Brooks: Scores 13 points Tuesday•