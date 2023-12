Brooks will not return to Tuesday's game against Indiana due to a right abdominal oblique strain, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports. He finished with nine points, one rebound, one assist and one steal in 22 minutes.

This is a tough blow for Houston, and it leaves Brooks' status for Wednesday's game against the Suns in jeopardy. If Brooks is forced to miss time, the Rockets do have some quality depth in Tari Eason and Amen Thompson that they could turn to.