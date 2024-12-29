Brooks (ankle) is available for Sunday's game against the Heat, Jackson Gatlin of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Brooks will suit up and snap a three-game absence streak Monday due to right ankle soreness. Over his last five outings, the 28-year-old forward has averaged 19.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.4 steals across 36.0 minutes per contest.