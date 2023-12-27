Rockets coach Ime Udoka said Wednesday that Brooks (oblique) remains without a timetable for his return, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Brooks has already been ruled out for Wednesday's game versus the Suns due to an oblique strain. However, it is unclear when the 27-year-old forward can return to action. Tari Eason (leg), Amen Thompson, Jae'Sean Tate and Jeff Green are all candidates to see extended minutes in Brooks' absence.
