Brooks (oblique) has been ruled out of Friday's matchup against the 76ers.
Brooks doesn't have a timetable for his return, so his absence from Friday's matchup is not surprising. Amen Thompson, Jae'Sean Tate and Jeff Green are all candidates to see extended minutes in Brooks' absence. Brooks' next chance to play will come against the Pistons on Jan. 1.
