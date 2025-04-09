Now Playing

Brooks (rest) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com reports.

The Rockets have begun resting their stars for the NBA playoffs, including Brooks, for Wednesday's game in Los Angeles. Houston will likely turn to Tari Eason, Jeff Green, and Jae'Sean Tate to shoulder the load in the frontcourt.

