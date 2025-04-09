Brooks (rest) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com reports.
The Rockets have begun resting their stars for the NBA playoffs, including Brooks, for Wednesday's game in Los Angeles. Houston will likely turn to Tari Eason, Jeff Green, and Jae'Sean Tate to shoulder the load in the frontcourt.
More News
-
Rockets' Dillon Brooks: Game-high 24 points in win•
-
Rockets' Dillon Brooks: Picks up 16th technical•
-
Rockets' Dillon Brooks: Ejected Sunday•
-
Rockets' Dillon Brooks: Stays hot with 21 points•
-
Rockets' Dillon Brooks: Stuffs stat sheet, fouls out•
-
Rockets' Dillon Brooks: Scores team-high 27 points•