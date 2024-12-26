Brooks (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Pelicans.
Brooks will miss a second straight game after being a late scratch ahead of Monday's win over the Hornets. Amen Thompson started in Brooks' absence against Charlotte, while the latter's next chance to suit up will come during the second half of a back-to-back set Friday versus Minnesota.
