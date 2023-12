Brooks (oblique) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Suns, Ben DuBose of USA Today reports.

Brooks suffered the oblique strain during Tuesday's loss to Indiana and will miss the second night of a back-to-back set. His timetable remains to be determined, but his next chance to suit up will come Friday versus the 76ers. With Brooks out and Tari Eason (leg) questionable, Amen Thompson, Jae'Sean Tate and Jeff Green are candidates for increased roles Wednesday.