Finney-Smith (ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Lakers.

Finney-Smith has yet to appear in a game this season as he continues to recover from an offseason ankle surgery. The veteran forward was eyeing a January return, but it looks like he's slightly ahead of schedule. If cleared to face the Lakers on Christmas Day, Finney-Smith would likely be under a significant minutes restriction. Still, his return could mean fewer opportunities for Jae'Sean Tate or Josh Okogie.