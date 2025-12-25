Finney-Smith (ankle) is available for Thursday's game against the Lakers, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Finney-Smith underwent surgery during the offseason to repair an injury to his left ankle. He has progressed enough in his recovery to play Christmas Day and will operate under a minutes restriction in his 2025-26 regular-season debut. As Finney-Smith gets up to game speed, less minutes will be less available for the likes of Tari Eason and Jae'Sean Tate (wrist).