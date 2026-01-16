Rockets' Dorian Finney-Smith: Cleared from injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Finney-Smith (ankle) is off the injury report for Friday's game against Minnesota.
Finney-Smith is set to be available for the second leg of Houston's back-to-back. The veteran forward's presence is likely to result in fewer minutes for Josh Okogie and JD Davison on Friday.
